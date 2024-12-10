The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

A wicked movie review

Madison Savick, StaffDecember 10, 2024

This audio review takes a look at Wicked through the eyes of someone who loathes musicals.

Madison Savick, Staff
Hello! My name is Madison Savick, I’m a sophomore from Council Bluffs, Iowa. I’m majoring in Digital Media. I’m also involved in BVU’s International Club, as the secretary. In my free time I enjoy watching movies and listening to music. I’m excited for this opportunity to engage in writing for The Tack. 