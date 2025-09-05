40 years into the future: What does education look like?

A story from the Tack magazine 2025.

With all of the cultural, political, and economic changes we have witnessed recently, we wondered what American education might look like in the near and distant future. The following reflects our attempt to look into that crystal ball.

10 years later…

Various pieces of legislation that would have been thought of as unimaginable have been passed. Iowa House Bill 32, which requires Iowa high schools to display ‘In God We Trust’ in the main entrance of every building, was passed. However, it was expanded to all universities in Iowa as well. With that DEI programs and gender studies majors have been eradicated and made illegal to talk about at all, in any academic building in the state of Iowa.

A new initiative called the Faithful Academic Corrections Team (FACT), has been proposed as the new Department of Education. This extremist group is looking to ban a large number of books and has begun to raid some libraries and high schools in Iowa. Another part of FACT’s goal is to create a very strict curriculum for educators of all levels allowing them only to teach and say certain things to students. This of course is compelled speech and against the First Amendment because it takes away educators’ rights to free speech. The final and main goal of this group is to completely change history books across the country.

Though this has been proposed by other groups before, many fear FACT will be able to accomplish its plan. If the group is to succeed, it will change education for generations to come. History’s purpose is to illustrate society’s mistakes to prevent repeating them. FACT has different ideas. Many Americans hope FACT will not be successful and things will begin to change for the better.

20 years later…

A generation exists that has never seen a history book mention slavery in America. Even for the college-educated, the idea of Native people existing before the Europeans is a far-fetched myth. The word “globe” has been removed from the dictionaries and depictions of round Earth are banned from classrooms, so as not to offend those who believe in “alternate facts.”

Science classes aren’t allowed to teach evolution and yet social Darwinism is the only theory taught in sociology, reminding every child that if a system of power is in place, its existence justifies its superiority. Books and movies depicting individuals speaking out against powerful leaders haven’t seen the light of a school library in ages. Nobody studies the Holocaust.

There are young teachers beginning their careers who can’t remember a time when the Lord’s Prayer didn’t follow the Pledge of Allegiance, or when communion wasn’t served in cafeterias. There are no Spanish teachers. We speak English. This is America.

Math classes are on their way out this year. Numbers are too woke; statistics are too dangerous. Art classes must color between the state-mandated lines. Each coloring book features a portrait of America’s King. The ban on pronouns in English classes has extended to nouns and adjectives are on the docket for the next legislative session.

30 years later…

Students no longer get to choose what career field they want to pursue. There are four nationwide tests to decide for them. There is one to be taken after middle school and one after the completion of high school. The tests are separated by gender, male and female. The fields that are tested for may vary on gender, race, ethnicity, social background, and previously determined skills.

After completing middle school, students take a test that will decide what field of study they are best suited for as well as what high school they will attend. At their designated high school, students will take specific classes that fit the overview area of field they fit into. Upon completion of high school, students take another test to determine what branch they are best suited to pursue in college and a list of colleges will be provided for them. If they choose not to attend college, then they are forced to either work, select from a hand-picked, personalized list of low-level jobs or go into military service.

Sports are still allowed, but co-ed events are rarely allowed. Boys stick to traditionally masculine sports; no cheer, dance, volleyball, etc. Girls stick to traditionally feminine sports; no football, wrestling, trap shooting, etc. Events that are co-ed like track, cross country, basketball, etc. must travel in gender specific vehicles to all events. Coaches and officials must be of the same gender.

Government mandated uniforms are required for each school. The uniforms are based on which field and branch you are in. The uniforms are the same except for the three symbols listed on the left side. The symbols show your field, branch, and school crest.

40 years later…

All teachers have been replaced by AI that gives a government mandated and selected education to each student. Privacy is now a thing of the past. AI programs are solely owned by the government and are used to surveille and gather data on students and learn their behaviors and patterns 24/7. Books are now all online with the exception of those stored in libraries that the public now largely regards as obsolete. Educational reading material is mandated from the digital space and rarely do people object to this lest they ‘disappear.’ Most have become complacent with the change.

Research is largely regarded as a waste of time as AI is regarded as ‘the most knowledgeable source’ already containing the entirety of human history while it is constantly teaching and learning. Some people are questioning why we need the First Amendment if we’re already being taught everything we need to know. Sectors divide ethnic groups into different levels of education, and no one dares speak of a time when children all learned together. If AI decides they cannot, they cannot. A simple rule.

Children’s social media now educates how to be a correct human being and patriot, sending an echo chamber of nationalism and patriotism into their feeds. Influencers must be screened by the government to make sure no accidental ‘damaging messages’ can be shared.

Content is to be solely American.

Segregated, disassociated, and fabricated.