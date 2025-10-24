New apartments, new problems

Doors to the apartments opened this semester after over a year of construction that began in 2023. And as students arrived in the fall, so did problems.

“We’ve had a number of issues,” John Salazar, Associate Dean for Student Success and Residence Life, said. “Anytime [I’ve worked on a construction project] on any university or college I’ve worked at there’s always something that doesn’t go right.”

Residence Life has received complaints regarding shower drains, plumbing, breakers and more.

Apartment problems

The apartments faced an issue with the breakers shortly into the fall semester. During the breaker’s installation in May, contractors were testing the stoves and began tripping breakers according to Salazar.

Contractors and electricians found new breakers required by the National Electrical Code were causing the issues with the stoves. The problem was solved by replacing mandated electrical breakers with regular breakers, which was able to be accomplished because the City of Storm Lake hasn’t adapted the new code, according to Salazar. Salazar noted while this fix is working now, he is unsure this will be a long-term fix.

“I want students to know we tried to address these issues,” Salazar said. “But just because we’re getting around to it doesn’t mean it automatically works.”

Bathrooms in the apartments have also been a point of issue. Problems about water temperature, drainage, and plumbing were reported around when students first moved in.

“The reason is because we don’t have the load,” Salazar said. “They can’t adjust things until literally everyone’s there because of how much hot water is being pulled up.”

Salazar said he believes the hot water issues have been fixed. He added there was only one apartment he knew of that was facing a drainage issue as of Sept. 19. The problem drain was custom built to fit the corner apartment’s custom-made showers.

“The custom-made corner rooms had to be slowly and properly [built],” Salazar said. “And we had one person that the design was flawed,”

Plumbing was another highlighted issue occurring in apartment bathrooms. Toilets in the apartments are low flow to be environmentally friendly, therefore, not having as much force when flushing. Salazar noted plumbing problems have been attributed to residents flushing personal care items down the low flow toilets.

“Even on the products that people say, ‘Oh you can flush this it’s not a problem.’ Yes it is,” Salazar said.

Apartment door numbers have also been reported to have fallen off some resident’s doors.

“We didn’t think those numbers would fall off so easily,” Salzar said. “That’s just a terrible design.”

Along with door numbers, other signs in the apartments have also had pieces of them fall off.

“We are talking about different options for [a solution],” Salzar added. “Everything from possibly replacing every single sign.”

Looking ahead

While the apartments presented various issues the university was able to come out with zero extra costs.

“Everything that has happened has been under warranty,” Suzette Radke, Vice President for Finance and Administration, said. “I was shocked even the two trees that died have a year warranty.”

Radke added how the university is “very fortunate” they have everything under warranty and not have fund repairs.

If any students notice an issue, they are recommended to contact their RA or Area Coordinator.