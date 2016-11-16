Whitecaps return to Storm Lake for first time since 1940

Filed under Sports

Tanner Hoops| Staff Writer

The summer of 2017 will be a historic one for baseball in the Storm Lake community; it will mark the return of the Storm Lake Whitecaps for the first time since 1940.

Founded as a semi-pro “town team,” the White Caps baseball organization will provide an opportunity for collegiate players in the Storm Lake area to gain game experience during the off-season. The Whitecaps will compete in the Cornbelt League which also features teams from Bancroft, Carroll, Omaha, Sioux Falls and Albert Lea. The team’s home games will be played at St. Mary’s Memorial Field.

Storm Lake Community Education Director Joe Kucera, a principle player in the bringing the Whitecaps back to Storm Lake, believes the team will provide an affordable entertainment option for the community.

“The Whitecaps will bring family-oriented entertainment to the community. The team will offer affordable tickets, concessions, and merchandise.”

On Friday, November 11, the ‘Caps named Nic Seaman as the first manager in program history.

“My number one goal is to help make the Whitecaps organization a great experience for the players, the youth of the community, and the community as a whole,” said Seaman.

Seaman, a Storm Lake native and a 2013 graduate of Storm Lake High School, has had a love for baseball from an early age. He is set to graduate from Concordia University (Nebraska) this coming May, where he’s also a pitcher on the baseball team. Seaman has spent the past two summers as the varsity pitching coach and the junior varsity head coach at Newell-Fonda High School.

“Being around baseball my whole life and wanting to pursue coaching, it has always been something I have wanted to do. It is a challenging game that brings out the best in you. Baseball teaches you a lot about life.”

Seaman was a member of three state tournament qualifying baseball teams in high school and was a pitcher at North Iowa Area Community College, where his team qualified for the Junior College World Series his sophomore season.

“Being a player in three different programs, I have experienced many coaching styles so I feel like my managerial style will be a blend of all the great coaches I’ve had in the past,” explained Seaman, “I have learned a lot about how teams work, what successful teams do, what unsuccessful teams do, and I have played with many great players that I have learned a lot from.”

“The announcement of Nic Seaman as Head Coach of the Whitecaps is a fantastic opportunity for both Nic and the newly formed Whitecaps,” Kucera stated, “Nic will do great job putting a competitive roster together. Nic brings a great understanding of baseball and coaching to the Whitecaps.”

Seaman, who’s dream is to be a college baseball coach, is the son of Storm Lake High School Athletic Director Ty Seaman and the brother of Storm Lake High School head baseball and wrestling coach Ben Seaman.

“They have definitely made a big impact on me through the years. Over time, I have seen everything that goes into coaching, the hard work the good times and the bad times. I think they are both great coaches and people. I look up to them in all aspects of life.”

“The expectations for the Whitecaps is to become part of the fabric of the community,” said Kucera, “We will expect our players to be approachable, enthusiastic role models who live in our community.”

Photo courtesy: Emily Kenny