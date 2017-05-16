7 Moore Memories

The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

Morgan McGrew, Multimedia Editor
May 16, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

In honor of President Fred Moore’s 22 years at Buena Vista University, The Tack has rounded up 7 videos featuring him in one place. Let’s take one Moore trip down memory lane.

 

1. President Moore interacts with BV students at the 2oo7 Christmas Dinner:

 

 

2. President Moore speaks at the Social Sciences & Art (SSA) building’s ribbon cutting:

 

 

3. President Moore opens the 2008 Christmas Dinner:

 

 

4. President Moore speaks at the Buenafication Day opening ceremonies in 2009:

 

 

5. President Moore at the Common Grounds Coffee Shop dedication in 2009:

 

 

6. President Moore watches the 2009 Boat Float Challenge:

 

 

7. Finally, President Moore tours around campus (in a golf cart!):

 

