BVU hosts IIAC Outdoor Championships





Filed under Sports

May 11-13 the Buena Vista University (BVU) track teams hosted the IIAC Outdoor Championships. The women’s team had two individuals reach IIAC accolades, and a handful of individuals come near All-IIAC performances.

Sophomore, Brooke Runneberg, capped second in the high jump jumping a personal best of 1.59 meters earning All-IIAC honors. Teammate Victoria Leffler, also leaped 1.59 meters for a personal best, however due to the number of attempts used, Leffler placed fourth overall.

“This is an improvement from last years outdoor conference meet where I placed third. I can only wish for more improvement for years to come,” Runneberg said.

Senior, Madison Spear, capped her IIAC journey off earning All-IIAC honors in the 100 meter and 400 meter hurdles. Madison placed second in the 100 meter hurdles and third in the 400 meter hurdles. The other Spear duo Mallory missed out on IIAC honors placing 7th and 5th in the 100 meter and 200 meter dashes respectively.

The women’s 4 x 100 relay placed sixth consisting of junior Shania Wunschel, freshman Destine Butturff, and seniors Mallory and Madison Spear. The women’s team finished 7th overall on the weekend.

The men’s team had several individuals just miss out on All-IIAC honors and one individual manage to claim a spot on the podium.

Senior, Kyle Wessling, placed fourth in the decathlon and claimed All-IIAC honors in the javelin placing third. Fellow senior teammate, Justin Sacker, just missed out on IIAC accolades placing fourth in the 400 meter hurdles.

Sophomores, Drew Beall and Chase Bonner placed fourth and fifth in the shot put respectively. Junior Brennan Dostal, placed 7th in the 200 meter dash while senior, Ben Sampson, placed 7th in the 800 meter run. The men’s 4 x 400 meter relay team placed 7th consisting of Sacker, Dostal, Sampson, and sophomore Casey Lamle. The men’s team placed 9th overall.

“I am very proud of the way the team competed the entire weekend. We had 26 personal records in total and 3 season best relays. That is a testament to how hard the team worked all year,” Head Coach Colton Slack said. “We are taking a small group to [the] Last Chance [meet] and I am hoping to see new and improved performances and hopefully a National qualifying mark.”

The Beavers will look to participate in the Last Chance Meet at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in hopes of securing national performances hosted in Geneva, Ohio this Thursday, May 18.