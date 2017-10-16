Tack Tries It #1: Szechuan Sauce
October 16, 2017
Filed under Multimedia
In the premiere episode of The Tack’s newest video series, Tack Tries It, Editor-in-Chief Deidree Friesen and Newsletter Coordinator Kyle Wiebers try the Szechuan dipping sauce from McDonald’s.
The sauce has recently gained popularity due to being featured in Cartoon Network/Adult Swim’s latest hit, Rick and Morty.
