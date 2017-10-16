The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Tack Tries It #1: Szechuan Sauce

Mason McGrew

Morgan McGrew
October 16, 2017
Filed under Multimedia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






In the premiere episode of The Tack’s newest video series, Tack Tries It, Editor-in-Chief Deidree Friesen and Newsletter Coordinator Kyle Wiebers try the Szechuan dipping sauce from McDonald’s.

The sauce has recently gained popularity due to being featured in Cartoon Network/Adult Swim’s latest hit, Rick and Morty.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
Tack Tries It #1: Szechuan Sauce