BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

Close





Filed under Sports

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

“Winning the conference would mean a lot to this team. It has never been done here at BVU before, and I think we are capable of winning the tournament and to make history.” That is what Jade Schaap said when referring to how much a Volleyball Conference Championship would mean, not only to the volleyball team and program, but the University as a whole.

As Schaap mentioned, winning the IIAC Championship would be a first for the volleyball program here at BVU. They come into the tournament as the 3 seed and take on Nebraska Wesleyan on Halloween, October 31.

Earlier this year against Wesleyan the Beavers swept in three sets, which was their first conference game and victory of the season. After the middle of the season had its ups and downs, the Beavers ended the season with a ten match winning streak.

“Winning ten matches in a row in our conference and level is rare. Going into the postseason our team has confidence in all aspects of our game, especially out team chemistry,” said senior Ali Grein.

This BVU team is poised to make a deep run in the IIAC Tourney and hang a conference championship banner in the gym.

Grein added, “Being able to be a part of the team that puts BVU volleyball’s first IIAC champions and put their first banner up in the gym would be something I would never forget.”

This Beaver Volleyball team has been on a roll and at the right time to get hot. Hopefully they keep the momentum going and make a deep run in the postseason. It all starts Halloween night here in Storm Lake.