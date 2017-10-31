The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

Gibson Berns, Sports Editor
October 31, 2017
Filed under Sports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






“Winning the conference would mean a lot to this team. It has never been done here at BVU before, and I think we are capable of winning the tournament and to make history.” That is what Jade Schaap said when referring to how much a Volleyball Conference Championship would mean, not only to the volleyball team and program, but the University as a whole.

As Schaap mentioned, winning the IIAC Championship would be a first for the volleyball program here at BVU. They come into the tournament as the 3 seed and take on Nebraska Wesleyan on Halloween, October 31.

Earlier this year against Wesleyan the Beavers swept in three sets, which was their first conference game and victory of the season. After the middle of the season had its ups and downs, the Beavers ended the season with a ten match winning streak.

“Winning ten matches in a row in our conference and level is rare. Going into the postseason our team has confidence in all aspects of our game, especially out team chemistry,” said senior Ali Grein.

This BVU team is poised to make a deep run in the IIAC Tourney and hang a conference championship banner in the gym.

Grein added, “Being able to be a part of the team that puts BVU volleyball’s first IIAC champions and put their first banner up in the gym would be something I would never forget.”

This Beaver Volleyball team has been on a roll and at the right time to get hot. Hopefully they keep the momentum going and make a deep run in the postseason. It all starts Halloween night here in Storm Lake.

Tags: , ,

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Multimedia

    A Wrestler’s Story: Shane Vaughan

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Multimedia

    The Changing of the Guard: A Photo Story

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: TJ Lint

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    Beaver Volleyball on a Roll

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    Saturdays are for the Beavers: BVU FB defeats Dubuque 44-41

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    BVU Coaches hold “Sports Talk” at local Smokin’ Hereford restaurant

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    Beavers Homecoming Ends in Defeat

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    83 Hearts, 1 Heartbeat: BVU gains Mollring as head coach

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    Beavers fall to Loras Duhawks, 73-39 final

  • BVU Sports Update: Volleyball

    Sports

    In overtime, Beavers defeat Dutch for only 3rd time since 1980

The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
BVU Sports Update: Volleyball