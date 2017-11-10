Who’s Who: Holly Schneider

Filed under Sports

Holly Schneider is a junior elementary education major from LeMars, Iowa. She graduated from LeMars Community High School. Schneider is now a guard for the Buena Vista University women’s basketball team.

Schneider hasn’t always been in love with the sport. She said that she used to like volleyball better than basketball but when she was a freshman in high school, a coach changed that for her.

“I was not the best player on the team by any means, I knew this and so did my coach, but it didn’t matter. He made basketball more than just a sport, instead, it was an opportunity to be a part of something that was bigger than just me. It allowed me to grow as a person and learn how to work with others and become a leader. I loved everything about that feeling, and I have loved basketball ever since that season,” said Schneider.

Schneider says her favorite memory of basketball was getting the opportunity to fly across the country to Seattle and play the sport she loves with twenty of her best friends. She says she wouldn’t have had the chance to take part in this amazing experience if it wasn’t for the sport she loves, basketball.

When asked about her biggest influence, Schneider credits her mother.

“My mom is by far my biggest influence. She is the one person who has always been there for me no matter what. As a single mom with two daughters who are involved in basketball, she has always been at every game she could. If she could not make it to my game because of my little sister’s game, she would bring her tablet so she could livestream my game. She is the most selfless person I know and I hope to have the same influence on others that she has had on me,” said Schneider.

For the upcoming season, Schneider set two goals. She wants the Beavers to be conference champions and she wants the team to qualify for the NCAA Division III National Tournament.

“This year’s team is one of my favorite teams that I have ever been a part of and I cannot wait to see what we accomplish this season,” said Schneider.

Head women’s basketball coach, Janet Berry, said that Schneider has had a very good pre-season, and they are excited to see what she will accomplish this upcoming year.

“Holly is an excellent leader who leads by example. She is a fierce competitor and comes to practice every day ready to make herself and her teammates better,” says Berry.