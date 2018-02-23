Who’s Who In Beaver Sports: David and Tim Jeffries

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Buena Vista University (BVU) recruits athletes from all across the country to come to Storm Lake and participate in beaver athletics. Two important assets to the BVU Men’s Basketball team are David and Timothy Jeffries.

David is a senior guard at Buena Vista University (BVU). His brother, sophomore Timothy Jeffries, also plays ball here. They come to BVU from North Las Vegas, Nevada, where they attended Legacy high school.

David averages 14.7 points per game and has a 51.8 field goal percentage. His brother isn’t far behind, and Timothy averages 9.4 points per game with a 51.7 field goal percentage.

David recalls falling in love with basketball when he was just old enough to pick one up.

“I first fell in love with basketball when I was three years old sitting with my older brother, watching the Lakers play,” said David.

Timothy also credits his older brothers.

“I fell in love with basketball around the age of five, when I used to watch my older brothers play outside,” said Jeffries.

He remembers going to the state championship his sophomore year of high school as his favorite memory of basketball.

The brothers have now been playing on the Beaver men’s basketball team for two seasons. Head Coach Brian Van Haaften had many positive things to say about them.

“David and Tim are great guys and are excellent team chemistry. They put the team before themselves. They are both excellent defenders, and they have gotten better than they were last year,” Van Haaften said.

They enjoy playing together on the court, and David talks about the chemistry between the two of them on and off the court.

“It is a great feeling playing on a team with my brother. I grew up playing with him in the backyard all the time. I know exactly where he will be and he knows exactly where I will be, and the chemistry we have on the court is great,” said David.

As BVU graduates another class of seniors, Coach Van Haaften has high expectations for Timothy in his last two years with the Beavers.

“We expect Tim to be one of the really good players in the conference before it is done. He defends really well, and is a bully around the basket. We want him to become a leader in this program, and we have seen great strides this year but it will be even better next year. An off-season in the weight room will help him become special as a player,” said Van Haaften.

This will be David’s final season with the Beavers, and Coach Van Haaften recalls David’s success in his time with the Beavers.

“I am very proud of David. He came into the program very raw. He hadn’t played in two years, and learned on the fly. He stayed in Storm Lake this past summer, and it has payed huge dividends for him, as he has been one of the best players in the conference this year. He is one of the top defenders in this league and his offense is so much better than last year. On top of that, he takes leadership on this team very seriously and he has led by examples. He cares deeply about his teammates,” said Van Haaften.