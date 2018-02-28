BVU Residence Life is taking nominations for the Willard Stief Memorial Award

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you know a student who has contributed to building a positive community in the residence halls, the best way to recognize him or her is to nominate him or her for the Willard Stief Memorial Award.

In 1981, the Stief family created a small scholarship to recognize students who make a difference in residence hall life in honor of Willard Stief, a former superintendent of the physical plant and grounds maintenance.

“It is an opportunity for recognition for students who have gone above and beyond in the residence halls, and really put forth effort to build a community around them and make it successful,” said Crystal Jones, Director of Residence Life and Housing.

Jones says Stief Award recipients make a difference in residence hall life by giving program ideas to Resident Assistants (RA), building good relationships with the general residence hall population, and setting an example for their campus community.

Faculty, staff, or fellow students can nominate any student they believe shows sufficient leadership in the residence life community. Nominations are due by Friday, March 2 at noon.

A committee of six BVU residence life professionals will select one or two students from the nominations they believe exhibited the most qualified student. The selected students will be honored at the Student Recognition Dinner.

