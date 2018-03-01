Recent BVU grad charged with sexual abuse

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On February 16, 2018, recent Buena Vista University graduate and former BVU employee Rolland Robert Latta Sr. was arrested as a result of an ongoing sexual abuse investigation, according to the Buena Vista County Sherriff news release. Latta was charged with six counts of Sexual Abuse 3rd degree which is a Class C felony, according to the news release.



On February 6, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible consecutive sexual abuse incidents with a minor under age 16 between fall of 2017 and summer of 2017 in Alta. Latta, age 44, turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office on February 16, according to the news release.

Latta graduated from BVU in December. He began work at BVU on January 2, 2018, as a processing archivist, according to a February 8 employee update in BVU News. His last day was February 13, according an employee update on February 19. BVU Human Resources declined to comment on the reason for his departure.

Latta was held in the Buena Vista County Jail on a $60,000 bond, but as of Thursday Feb. 22, he is no longer being held there, according to the Buena Vista County Jail Roster.