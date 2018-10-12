Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Emma Hartz

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emma Hartz is a senior at Buena Vista University with a major in business entrepreneurship. Hartz is from Grinnell, Iowa where her high school tennis team was an All-Conference and state qualifier in her senior year. Emma is one of the small and mighty members of the BVU women’s tennis team.

Hartz has been a valuable member to the tennis team since she came to campus her freshman year. She plays in singles as well as doubles, primarily with teammates Madison Gierstorf and Emily Hoesing.

Head coach for the women’s tennis team Bob O’Hara mentioned Hartz’s role as a great ambassador for BVU tennis.

“She is a great team mate and is always giving tips to new players. Emma is always volunteering to do anything to help the team. She and fellow senior Madison Gierstorf have been a stabilizing force in both practices and meets on an otherwise very inexperienced team. I owe a lot to Emma for her 4 years of dedication. I amazed at how much she’s improved since her freshman year,” explains O’Hara.

Hartz says that she her love of tennis goes back to high school, and she has made many great memories with the sport since then.

“I fell in love with tennis when I first started playing my freshman year of high school. My favorite tennis memory is going to South Carolina with the BVU tennis team my sophomore year for spring break and playing in a tournament there with awesome teammates,” says Hartz.

Hartz credits her family as her biggest influence in life.

“My biggest influence is my family. They support me in all my triumphs and falls and push me to keep going when things get tough,” explains Hartz.

With the season nearing an end, O’Hara hopes for Hartz’s success at the remaining conferences this year.

“Emma will be competing in both singles and doubles at the conference tournament. It would be a great end the season if she and Madi could advance a few rounds into the tournament. Regardless of what happens I think winning at #1 singles against Central this year will be one of the highlights that I remember from Emma’s career at BV,” O’Hara says.

The American Rivers Conference meet takes place this weekend on Oct. 12-13 in Ankeny, Iowa.