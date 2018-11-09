Students Work Together to Put on No Shave November

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

At Buena Vista University (BVU), it is not uncommon to see students constantly working together to accomplish big things.

This November, students, staff, faculty, and community members will have the opportunity to donate time and money to a worthy cause. BVU Junior Courtney Studer came up with the event in order to get different clubs on campus working together on one event to encourage students to become involved in a fun and educational setting.

“No Shave November is a month long event to embrace our hair that most cancer patients lose. Instead of spending money on hair grooming, the goal is to donate that money for cancer awareness and prevention,” said Studer.

By doing this, people will be able to become educated about cancer prevention while having the opportunity to save lives and support those fighting the battle.

People can donate financially at a free-will donation at the basketball game at the end of November or by donating to cancer awareness organizations, or they can donate their time and efforts by not shaving for the month.

One of the organizations involved is the Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). SAAC President Hannah Appleseth shared her thoughts on the event.

“In the President’s Council meeting they encouraged the various groups to collaborate on events. Essentially we are challenging people to grow out their best beards/mustaches or for women, leg hair.”

The contest will showcase the hair growth of participants; the event begins now and prizes will be awarded on November 28 at the home basketball Conference opener.

Prizes will be awarded according to the winners of categories Best Mustache, Longest Beard, Most Decorated Beard, and Longest Leg Hair. Students must be present to win, and entries will be judged during halftime of the Men’s game.

“I personally hope that we encourage support and community between BV and the Storm Lake community,” said Studer. “I also hope that we will be able to raise awareness for a cause that is close to many people’s hearts in a fun and interesting way.”

While the idea will hopefully get people to the game, these student leaders also plan on having a free will donation to Upper Iowa’s Adopt a Family. Additionally, it is important to realize that while donating financially to a cause is helpful, there are many other ways to show your support for a cause as well. BVU’s No Shave November event will aim to highlight the ways in which people can get involved.

“We just want it to be a fun event that gets a lot of people involved, raises money for a good cause, and gets a lot of people to the basketball games,” said Appleseth.