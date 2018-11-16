Buena vs. Buena: How Do You Say It?
November 16, 2018
There is a big debate on campus about how to pronounce the university’s name. What do you think is the proper way to say Buena Vista University?
Hello everyone! My name is Kimberly Diaz and I am a Music Production major with a Digital Media minor. I am serving as the co-editor for the Multimedia...
It’s Buena, Boo-ay-na, not Bu-na. Sorry for the phonetics.