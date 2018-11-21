Men’s Basketball Victorious over Bethany Lutheran

For all of the excitement and questions coming into a new chapter of Buena Vista basketball, the Beaver’s showed that they remain a force to be reckoned with under new coach Todd Lorensen. It is evident that under this new coaching staff, this force will come from a much different manner than it was for the past two decades. The three ball is the name of the game for BVU.

Dominic Sesma, a junior transfer in his first season in a BVU uniform, lit up Sieben’s Fieldhouse in the season opener. Sesma was lights out in the first half, dropping 20 points while shooting a jaw dropping six of seven from three-point range. The three-point barrage ignited by Sesma was infectious to the rest of the squad, as the Beavers knocked down 17 threes while making half of their attempts. Connor Winkelman and Tim Jeffries were a large part of the impressive box score. The duo of returners combined for 38 of the team’s 100 points and connected on seven of their eight attempts. The incredible display of shooting led the Beavers to starting off their season in the victory column.

In the Beaver’s second time out hitting the hardwood in their 2018-2019 campaign they remained on fire from deep, once again shooting 50% from three, making 15 of their 30 attempts. The first true road test of the season led to the Beavers first loss, but the offense showcase continued. Tim Jeffries kept his hot hand in the matchup against Wisconsin Stevens Point. The junior from North Las Vegas couldn’t miss. He went six of seven from the field, six of six from the free throw line, and made all three of his three-point attempts on his way to a game high 21 points. Michael Demers, a sophomore Storm Lake native made his presence felt as well. Demers racked up 11 points while going a perfect three for three from deep and connected on a pair of free throws as well.

The Beavers have two last warmups before they dive into conference play, one of which will take place this evening, as the BVU hosts Gustavus Adolphus. They’ll follow that up with another home game against Elmhurst. You won’t want to miss the next offensive fireworks show that the Beavers are sure to put on.