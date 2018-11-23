The Loss of Stan Lee, a Real-Life Superhero

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

On Nov. 12, the world lost the creator of the Marvel Universe, Stan Lee.

Unfortunately, the death of the real-life superhero came as a surprise to all when it was announced that he had passed at the age of 95 after being rushed to a hospital in Los Angeles, California.

Stan Lee is known for creating Marvel Comic books, which have evolved into a multibillion-dollar empire composed of merchandise, tv shows, amusement parks, movies, and more.

In the 1940’s, Stan Lee began his famous work of creating superhero comic books. Some of the first comics Stan Lee created were Journey into Mystery and Patsy Walker, which were followed a few years later by the more famously known Green Lantern and The Flash. From Marvel Comics came Marvel Studios, which produced films like Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, Thor, and others.

From purchasing Marvel merchandise to attending events like Comic-Con dressed as Marvel characters, people around the world have been inspired by Stan Lee’s imagination and creations. Stan Lee was able to create characters and stories that inspired children and adults alike and was known as a creator and an artist who gave the underdog hope and the villain no chance of victory. From his comics, Stan Lee was able to bring superheroes to life and allow readers to feel like they were a part of the story.

People often compare Stan Lee’s work to fairy tales, saying that fairy tales are for children and comics are for adults. Stan Lee agreed with this claim, saying, “I think people are interested in anything that’s a little bigger than life and that’s colorful and – you know, what they like? They like fairy tales for grownups.” Although fairy tales are meant for children, I believe Lee’s comics were meant for people of all ages. Having grossed almost $11 billion, the Marvel Universe has been relevant to people across the world.

In an interview at the 2010 Comic-Con in San Diego, Stan Lee said, “I used to be embarrassed because I was just a comic book writer while other people were building bridges or going on to medical careers. And then I began to realize: entertainment is one of the most important things in people’s lives. Without it, they might go off the deep end.”

From creating stories on paper that were sold at the local drug store to inspiring the plot line of movies that grossed billions of dollars, Stan Lee will forever be known as creator of the Marvel Universe.

Although Stan Lee has passed, he will live on in the world that he created and in the people he left inspired by his stories.

In the words of Stan Lee, “Excelsior!”