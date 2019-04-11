Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Joe Rock

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Joe Rock has loved baseball ever since he can remember. As soon as he started walking, he always had a bat or ball in his hands, and in his free time would play catch with his brothers and dad.

Rock is a junior business major at Buena Vista University. He originally comes from Stillwater, Minnesota where he attended Mahtomedi high school. He primarily plays first base for the Beavers.

Rock’s time playing baseball in high school and now college has given him a new appreciation for the game.

“In high school and college, I battled a foot injury. This put the game in perspective,” explains Rock. “Every day I couldn’t play was another reason why I would never take the game for granted again. Now every opportunity I get to play is a blessing and I have a much deeper love and respect for the game.”

Rock’s favorite memories of baseball come from high school. His favorite is playing in the state tournament his senior year because of the chance to play for the championship with guys he’d grown up with.

Already this year, Rock has played in 18 games. He bats a .353, has 13 RBI’s, and has scored 7 runs, with one stolen base. His best game this season is when he went 4-for-5 with two huge RBI’s and a pair of runs scored against Hamline in the weekend home opener back on March 26.

Last year, as a sophomore, he played in 22 games where he hit a .211 in his 57 at bats. He had 12 hits and scored 6 runs, had 7 RBI’s, 6 walks, and 2 stolen bases. His best game last season is when he went 2-for-3 against Nebraska Wesleyan and had 2 RBI’s, 1 stolen base, and scored 3 runs.

From Head Coach Steve Eddie’s perspective, while Rock’s defensive skills make him a great player, it’s his personality that make him a great member of the team.

“On the field, Joe is a tremendous defensive first baseman who gives us great at-bats in the middle of the order,” explains Eddie. “Off the field, Joe is a consistent person and a great teammate. He treats everyone with respect and is the type of person we want to represent our program. He is a great student who is involved with a lot of things on our campus.”

Rock also has much to say about the influences that have led him to where he is now.

“Growing up, on and off the field, my biggest influence has been my dad. He was a great baseball coach who kept me humble and always helped me be the best that I can be. But most importantly he has been a solid spiritual influence in my faith in Christ. Leading by example, he has showed me how a man lives out his faith in front of his family, friends, and work. I am super blessed to have him as a dad and he has impacted me so much.”

The Beavers are on the road for awhile, but you can catch them back on their home turf with a weekend of games when the Wartburg knights come to town on April 19 and 20.