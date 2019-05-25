The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online

Menu

Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

Back to Article
Back to Article

Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

Allyssa Ertz

Allyssa Ertz

Allyssa Ertz

Allyssa Ertz, Ella Wiebusch, and Olivia Wieseler
May 25, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, News

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Journalism. It provides the public with what they deserve to know. Nearly 30% of U.S. adults have little to no trust in the information from national news organizations. How do journalists today build this trust with issues like fake news, propaganda, and the world of fraudulent deception that surrounds us? Allyssa Ertz, Olivia Wieseler, and Ella Wiebusch researched to find out how both professional and student journalists construct credibility with the public in the 21st century.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Allyssa Ertz, Editor-in-Chief
Ella Wiebusch, News Editor
Olivia Wieseler, Editor-in-Chief
Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Navigate Left
  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    Dragoncillo Puppet Show Comes to Storm Lake

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    Sleep Deprivation in Students

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    BVU’s Coaching Carousel: The Challenges of Building a Successful Program

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    Guns in the Heartland | A Photo Documentary

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    The Weight of Ignorance: Personal Finance Among College Students

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    Buenafication Day 2019: Transforming Our Communities

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    Moving On From College Athletics: Allyssa Ertz

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    Fresh Check Day 2019

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    No Artificial Flavors

  • Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

    Multimedia

    The Friday Afternoon Club w/ Frosty & Coach Mo – 4.5.19

Navigate Right
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University
Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century