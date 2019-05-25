Truth or Dare: Credibility of Journalism in the 21st Century

Journalism. It provides the public with what they deserve to know. Nearly 30% of U.S. adults have little to no trust in the information from national news organizations. How do journalists today build this trust with issues like fake news, propaganda, and the world of fraudulent deception that surrounds us? Allyssa Ertz, Olivia Wieseler, and Ella Wiebusch researched to find out how both professional and student journalists construct credibility with the public in the 21st century.