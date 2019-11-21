BV Men’s Basketball

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

If you haven’t had the chance to watch Beaver men’s basketball, I am going to tell you what Grandpa Don told me: “This is the best BV team I have seen since I turned 95.”

He turned 95 on Sunday.

I don’t know exactly what that means, but I will say this Beaver squad is fun to watch. They can score the basketball. They pass the basketball. And, when needed, they can D-up.

I am sorry to all Gopher fans, but if you legitimately thought Minnesota was going to win in Iowa City last Saturday, you were wrong. The Gophs had zero chance. Iowa football does not lose to top 10 teams at home in November. My prediction for the college football playoff is as follows:

1. LSU

2. Ohio State. (Buckeyes are lucky they won’t play Iowa in the B1G Championship.)

3. Clemson

4. Anyone besides Alabama or Oklahoma.

I think Oregon is the leader in the clubhouse.

I am going to stick with my Super Bowl pick from the start of the year in selecting Green Bay over the Patriots.

Here are my locks for the weekend with this reminder: Please take time to watch the BVU basketball teams this season. The men host a 2019 national tournament qualifier at the University of Northwestern on Saturday. Both the women’s and men’s team open league play as Coe comes to Siebens Fieldhouse on Tuesday.

And now, the football locks for the weekend.

Iowa -16 vs Illinois. Take the Hawkeyes by a million on Senior Day, Iowa 34-10.

Minnesota -13.5 at Northwestern. Gophers regroup, 42-14.

Boise State -8 at Utah State. Go with Boise State, 35-21.

Patriots -6.5 vs Dallas. Tom Brady keeps winning, 24-14.

Packers +3 at San Francisco. I like the “Fighting Aaron Rodgerses,” 24-21.