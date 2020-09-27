Learning+How+to+Manage+Your+Time+During+the+Pandemic

Let’s travel back to when we were children and nap time was a part of our daily routine. Surely I wasn’t the only one who hated having to sleep during the day. I’d much rather be out, playing in the sun. As we’ve gotten to be adults, what once was a task became a luxury. Nowadays, we must worry about completing homework assignments, getting bills paid, and figuring out what it is that we want to do in the future. It seems as if the older we get, the more responsibility we have, and with more responsibility comes more stress.

The amount of stress I have had in the first four weeks of college is unbelievable. My entire high school career cannot compare to what I’ve dealt with. Countless assignments, several exams, and a whole lot of essays. My college experience has not gone the way I thought it would. On top of this, there is a worldwide pandemic. My mental health has been at an all-time low, but I’m sure I am not the only one feeling this way.

One reason a lot of us are experiencing stress is because of our poor time management skills. In high school, our time and schedules were determined by others. We didn’t have to stress about how we spent our time because our week was planned for us. In college, the way our schedules are arranged is our responsibility. So, how do we manage our time efficiently so that we don’t strain ourselves?

Create a To-Do List

Identify what it is that you need to complete, then arrange your work based on its due date and how much time you have to complete it. Having some sort of plan will ensure that you know what you need to do and when you’ll get it done.

Tackle Easier Tasks First

Another tip you can use when arranging your schedule is to place the easier assignments first. It is beneficial to prioritize your tasks based on what can be done in a few minutes and what will need more time.

Take Breaks

It is very important that you take breaks in between each of your study sessions. Spending large amounts of time completing homework assignments can wear you out. Make sure that you are giving your brain some time to rest.

Besides stressing over college assignments, COVID-19 has forced us to take on new responsibilities such as adjusting to online learning, finding jobs, and trying to stay healthy. This can have a negative impact on our mental health. That is why it is important to find ways to cope with the pandemic. Here are a few:

Maintain a Schedule

Following a steady routine is an important part of caring for your health. Apart from setting some time to complete your course work, try to incorporate some physical activity into your day. Activities such as a bike ride, a walk, or a run will make a major difference in your well-being.

Make Sure You’re Getting Enough Sleep

Remember to maintain a healthy sleep schedule. As college students, we must get at least 7-9 hours of sleep every night.

Connect With Others

Due to the pandemic, we haven’t had many opportunities to engage with others. As a result, students are left feeling lonely or isolated. That is why it is crucial that we stay socially connected by engaging in consistent phone and video calls with friends and family. If it can be done safely, have a conversation with a classmate.

Surely, we all wish we could go back in time when life was simple, but just because we are growing up does not mean we can't have fun. While it is important that we manage our time wisely and work hard in school, there is nothing wrong with going out and making the most out of your college experience.