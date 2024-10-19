Minji Seo is an exchange student at BVU from Seoul, South Korea. Check out this multimedia piece to learn how Minij explores the many facets of American culture.
Life through Minji’s eyes
October 19, 2024
About the Contributor
Hello! My name is Madison Savick, I’m a sophomore from Council Bluffs, Iowa. I’m majoring in Digital Media. I’m also involved in BVU’s International Club, as the secretary. In my free time I enjoy watching movies and listening to music. I’m excited for this opportunity to engage in writing for The Tack.