Justice+for+Breonna+Taylor

My sincere prayers go out to Breonna’s Taylor’s family and friends.

I can’t imagine losing a loved one to police brutality.

No murder charges have been filed against the officers who took the life of Breonna Taylor.

Justice hasn’t been served for Breonna Taylor.

One officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment and has pleaded not guilty.

Wanton: (of cruel or violent action) deliberate and unprovoked.

On March 12th, Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Joshua Jaynes filed a request for a “no-knock” search warrant of Breonna Taylor’s home.

This warrant was granted after investigating the activities of Jamarcus Glover. Glover was known to the police as a drug trafficker, according to the warrant.

Glover, Taylor’s ex-boyfriend, was using her address to mail drugs through the post office, according to police. Police noted in the arrest warrant request that they verified with postal inspectors that Glover was receiving packages at Taylor’s address.

This is fishy to see the least.

The evening of March 13th , Breonna Taylor and her boyfriend Kenneth Walker were sleeping when they were awoken by knocks on their front door.

Plainclothes Louisville Metro Police Department Officers Myles Cosgrove, Brett Hankison, and Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly used a battering ram to force open the green door with a gold No. 4.

Police claim at this point they were met with a gunshot. Police also claim officer Hankison was shot in the thigh.

The three officers blindly returned fire with more than 25 bullets — some entering other apartments, including one with a 5-year-old child.

The charges filed against the officers were in connection with the stray bullets that entered other apartments. No charges have been filed for the murder of Breonna Taylor.

Kenneth Walker is a licensed gun owner and has no criminal record. He called 911 to report someone shot his girlfriend. The police fired 8 shots at Breonna Taylor, ultimately killing her.

Fast forward to the present day, there are new revelations in the case.

I believe new videos and recordings will be released to the public to say the whole truth, not just half-truths and a false narrative.

For decades, African Americans have experienced police brutality.

Black bodies have been cremated and buried over and over again as a direct result.

This is not because of one “bad cop”.

This is the fault of the white system that blindly allows the murder of Black Americans to continue without punishment.

The Louisville Police Department and City of Louisville are guilty enough to give the Taylor family millions of dollars, but not guilty enough to be convicted of murder.

The State of Kentucky deemed the lives of Breonna Taylor’s neighbors to be worth more than her own. Let that sink in.

This murder is a disgrace and an abdication of justice. Our criminal justice system is racist and broken. The time for fundamental change is now.

References: Carrega, Christina, and Sabina Ghebermedhim.

https://Abcnews.go.com/, 2020, Timeline: Inside the Investigation of Breonna Taylor’s Killing and Its Aftermath.

Witness who backed Louisville police’s testimony first had a different story, and more troubling aspects of the Breonna Taylor investigation Daniel Cameron didn’t mention. (2020, September 27). The Root.

https://www.theroot.com/key-witness-supporting-louisville-police-testimony