Beaver Bulletin Episode 3

Welcome to The Beaver Bulletin, a new podcast bringing you news and updates weekly. I’m Colin Imhoff and I created this podcast with a lot of inspiration from The Daily by the New York Times. I’ve always been really into podcasting but this me trying to incorporate news into that. This podcast is designed give you the important information news stories, especially when you don’t have time to go looking yourself. This podcast is perfect for your drive to work or even your walk to class. All stories will have links to the articles and websites used for research. For this week of October 4th, here are the stories on the bulletin board for this week: Esports coming to BVU with an interview with director of Esports Trevor Berneking, the increase in absentee ballot request in Buena Vista County, Des Moines police officers arresting a reporter during a Black Lives Matter protest, President Trump returning to the White House after testing positive for Covid-19, how we can continue Halloween traditions, and for the event of the week Homecoming Week at BVU.

