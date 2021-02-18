BVU Continues COVID-19 Restrictions Despite Gov. Reynolds Lifting Mandate in the State of Iowa
February 18, 2021
On February 9 2021, Buena Vista University’s Office of the President announced that the campus will not be lifting COVID-19 restrictions for students and faculty despite Governor Kim Reynold’s lift of the Iowa mask mandate. President Dr. Brian Lenzmeier says he feels better knowing BVU is following CDC guidelines.
To read and learn more, check it out here
My name is Savannah Davis and I am a contributing writer for The Tack. I am a junior transfer at BVU, and I am majoring in Strategic Public Relations with...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.