America’s Pandemic: Gun Violence

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of May 2021, the number of mass shootings across the U.S. have already reached 180. This data includes 493 deaths combined of children and teenagers. Young people that will never get the opportunity to graduate high school, attend college, or make a difference in this world. The reality of this is, that there is time for more mass shootings to occur, and by the end of the year there are concerns that numbers could be significantly higher than previous years before. Evidently, this is a problem in America and it’s time for us to better acknowledge that and do something about it.