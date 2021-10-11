Setting Up for Success: On and Off the Court

As one of the four Juniors on the BVU Volleyball team this year, Taylor Wedemeyer has held true to her position as a Setter ever since she stepped foot on the court. Not only has she been playing volleyball since she was a young elementary schooler, but she has never played any other position. Wedemeyer lead the team with 889 assists for her first year at BV and despite Covid-19 complications, she was still able to top the leaderboards that following year with 242 assists. Her success lies with pushing communication and calling plays so that the team can fully distribute the ball. She currently remains on top with 535 assists for the 2021 season thus far.

See the full multimedia piece here.