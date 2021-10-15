Max Murphy, Knee-d for Speed

Buena Vista University track and field student-athlete Max Murphy, tells us his story from being on top of the world to hitting rock bottom. Murphy would finish his Freshman track season as an All-American hurdler but would not be able to compete because of COVID-19. In the offseason Murphy would tear his ACL and only a few months later he would tear his meniscus. This would be Murphy’s 2nd major knee surgery in 6 months. However, he refused to give up and continues working towards his goal of again being an All-American.