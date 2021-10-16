Marching Into the Future

Joshua Tigges

Coming off of a year unlike any other, the BVU Athletic Band has bounced back with a busy schedule full of changes, the most notable being a new director in Sarah Fabian. Through all the hurdles thrown their way, Dr. Dan Strohmyer and BVU Junior Sami Hays explain the resiliency of this group and the new level of dedication this year has required. With traveling and halftime performances once again back on the schedule, the Athletic Band has stayed busy preparing three days a week for the weekend’s festivities. Although number may seem slim, both Dr. Strohmyer and Sami remain optimistic when reflecting on where the program is headed since performances have once again been able to place them in the public eye. Join the BVU Athletic Band in it’s travel to Carroll, Iowa for Carroll Band Day that took place on October 2nd through this multimedia piece.