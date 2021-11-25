Thanksgiving 2021 Favorites — The Tack Editorial

Known traditionally as the day to thrown diets out the window, Thanksgiving is full of goodies that are quickly followed by a nap. Spending time with family, friends, and loved ones, this day of thanks emerges as a much-needed period of rest as the end of the semester quickly approaches. It is during this time when we soak up precious moments with those we hold close to our hearts, and take time for ourselves, reflecting on the blessings we have received this past year. While we all have numerous things to be thankful for, perhaps our taste buds provide the source of happiness during this kick-off to the holiday season. There always emerges that one particular dish we look forward to diving into when Turkey Day rolls around, and at The Tack, we decided to share some of our favorites with you! Browse this list of what we believe to be must-have dishes at Thanksgiving this year, and maybe even make them apart of your own tradition!

Andrea Frantz – Advisor – Cranberry Relish

I’ve never really understood why cranberry relish seems limited to just Thanksgiving. Cranberries are the perfect complement to a lot of dishes because of their tartness, and when I was a kid, it was always deemed a huge treat. Over the years, I’ve modified this recipe a lot to combine flavors, but here is my recipe for Thanksgiving Cranberry!

Ingredients:

2 bags of whole cranberries

1 cup (to taste—some like this this recipe sweeter than I do) of white sugar

½ cup of Grand Marnier liqueur

1-2 tart apples chapped

1 can Mandarin oranges

½ cup chopped pecans or walnuts

2 T cinnamon (again, to taste)

1 t. nutmeg

2 T apple pie spice

Directions:

Wash and place both bags of whole cranberries in saucepan or Dutch oven.

Pour sugar, Grand Marnier, and about half of the syrup from the Mandarin oranges over the berries

Heat on medium while occasionally stirring until most of the berries begin to split/pop

Add spices while continuing to heat & stir

Add chopped apples and continue to stir

Remove mixture (should have a good amount of juice but fruit should still be relatively whole)

Stir in oranges and nuts as mixture cools on stove

Once the mixture has cooled, place in container and refrigerate over night

Serve cold as a side dish with traditional Thanksgiving fare

Savanah Davis – The Tack Staff Member – Baked Mac N Cheese

My favorite Thanksgiving dish is my family’s baked mac n cheese. This has been at every Thanksgiving gathering, and some Christmas dinner gatherings over the entire span of my life. It is my favorite part of our meal because it has always involved more than one person making it. It also takes some time and effort to put together with another person. So, essentially you are bonding and making a good side dish with the people you love. Not to mention, it is just so darn good.

Ingredients:

Elbow Macaroni noodles

5 sticks of butter

4 eggs

Salt and pepper

Garlic powder

2-5 types of your favorite cheeses (We typically do sharp cheddar and a block of Velveeta. Sometimes we add mozzarella)

A little bit of condensed milk (We base it off the size of the pan which can vary)

Directions:

We like to layer our mac n cheese bake. So, really it is just a pattern of putting things together.

Preset your oven for 400 degrees

Cook elbow macaroni noodles

Once they are done, then you can add a layer of them at the bottom of the pan.

Next, you are going to slice your butter into squares, and you are going to layer out some of it with the bottom layer of the noodles.

Then, you are going to add a layer of your cheeses and seasonings.

Repeat the steps to gather all the layers until you have gotten the pan half full.

Next crack open two of the eggs and be sure to only save the egg whites. Then pour them around the current layers of ingredients in the pan.

Nest you are going to continue the same steps for adding layers until the pan is filled to the top.

Then you are going to do the same thing you did with the eggs before with the two remaining.

Lastly once the oven is ready, set the pan in there but be sure to cover it with some foil on top.

Cook for 15-30 minutes and be sure to check on it periodically. The cooking time is almost never exact due to the different levels of pasta and what they have in them each time.

Enjoy!

Jordan Sherman – The Tack Staff Member – Pecan Pie

Ingredients:

1 cup Karo® Light OR Dark Corn Syrup

3 eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1–1/2 cups (6 ounces) coarsely chopped pecans

1 (9-inch) unbaked OR frozen deep-dish pie crust

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Mix Karo® Light Corn Syrup, eggs, sugar, butter and vanilla using a spoon or a rubber spatula.

Stir in pecans.

Pour the mixture into pie crust.

Bake on center rack of oven for 60 to 70 minutes.

Cool for at least 2 hours on wire rack before serving.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Joshua Tigges – Co-Editor of Photography and Multimedia – Pickle Wraps

Ever since I was a little boy, for every holiday feast my mother would make her famous Pickle Wraps, but for some reason I always associate them with Thanksgiving! The contrast between the dried beef and pickle provides an unusual, yet addictive texture that keeps you coming back for more! Even to this day I sneak a couple from the pan as my mom turns her back to chop more pickles. Nothing beats fresh pickle wraps straight out of the fridge.

Ingredients:

1 jar of dill pickles

1 (8 oz.) package of Philadelphia cream cheese spread

1 lb. dried beef, cut thin

Aluminum foil

Directions:

Take pickles out of the jar and dry with paper towels

Set out cream cheese and let it soften

Once softened, spread the cream cheese on each slice of dried beef (only one side)

Take the pickle and roll the dried beef around the outside

Wrap in foil and place in fridge overnight

Before serving, cut the pickles into bite sized pieces

Enjoy and Happy Thanksgiving!

Joceline Medina – Opinion Editor – Chocoflan

Every Thanksgiving, and pretty much for any special occasion, my mom makes chocoflan. Like the name suggests, this dessert combines chocolate cake with flan. If you’ve never had flan, it is a creamy custard dessert topped with caramel. Together, they make the perfect combination.

Find the recipe here: https://www.mylatinatable.com/authentic-chocoflan-recipe/

Happy Thanksgiving!

Annie Brennan — The Tack Staff Member — French Silk Pie

One of my favorite parts of the Thanksgiving meal is of course the dessert! With an unruly sweet tooth, I always make sure to save room for a big slice of pie! My favorite is called a French Silk Pie. It is basically a chocolate cream pie loaded with whipped cream on top. It’s definitely perfect for anyone who wants something a little bit different than your traditional pumpkin or pecan! Hope you try it and enjoy!

Ingredients:

1 sheet refrigerated pie crust

2/3 cup sugar

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 ounces unsweetened chocolate, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/3 cup butter, softened

2/3 cup heavy whipping cream

2 teaspoons confectioners’ sugar

Optional: Whipped cream and chocolate curls

Directions:

Cut pie crust in half. Repackage and refrigerate 1 half for another use. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the remaining half into an 8-in. circle. Transfer to a 7-in. pie plate; flute edge.

Line shell with a double thickness of heavy-duty foil. Bake at 450° for 4 minutes. Remove foil; bake until crust is golden brown, about 2 minutes longer. Cool on a wire rack.

In a small saucepan, combine sugar and eggs until well blended. Cook over low heat, stirring constantly until mixture reaches 160° and coats the back of a metal spoon. Remove from the heat. Stir in chocolate and vanilla until smooth. Cool to lukewarm (90°), stirring occasionally.

In a small bowl, cream butter until light and fluffy, 5-7 minutes. Add cooled chocolate mixture; beat on high speed until light and fluffy, about 5 minutes.

In another large bowl, beat cream until it begins to thicken. Add confectioners’ sugar; beat until stiff peaks form. Fold into chocolate mixture.

Pour into crust. Chill for at least 6 hours before serving. Garnish with whipped cream and chocolate curls if desired. Refrigerate leftovers.

Happy Thanksgiving!