Honoring+Black+History+Month

This February will officially mark the 46th celebration of Black History Month. —A month dedicated to honoring the Black community’s many contributions to U.S. history.

While Black history should always be recognized, Black History Month provides the opportunity to learn about the various notable people, places, and events that may have been excluded or misrepresented in your U.S. history classes when you were younger.

Here are some ways you may honor Black History Month this February:

Read Books by Black Authors:

Try being intentional with the books you choose to read this month. Reading books by Black authors may provide you with a new perspective. Authors such as Maya Angelou (author of I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings which talks about her life from age 3 through age 16, recounting “an unsettled and sometimes traumatic childhood that included rape and racism”) and James Baldwin (author of The Fire Next Time which contains “two previously published essays” by Baldwin that look into issues of racial inequality in America) were said to have shaped literary history .

2. Learn About Important Black Figures:

There are countless influential Black figures to learn about. For example, Ida B. Wells was a journalist, activist, and researcher who exposed the conditions of African Americans throughout the South through her writing in the 19th and early 20th centuries. There was also Frederick Douglass who was an activist, author, and public speaker who also became a leader in the abolitionist movement, with the purpose to end slavery everywhere, before and during the Civil War. Honor Black History Month this year by learning about their contributions and understanding the messages they sought to convey.

Blackpast.org provides a list of some other notable Black figures.