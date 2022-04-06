LeBron’s greatness shouldn’t be taken for granted

At a very young age, Lebron was extremely talented and special. Not only as a basketball player but as a person as well. As he was achieving success, he wanted everyone around him to be part of his journey to greatness, because you can’t get ahead if nobody is there to help you up to bring you forward. One of the best players to come out of high school, a lot was put on his shoulders.

With the first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers selected Lebron James. As a high draft and the first overall pick, there is immediate pressure and expectations to succeed and thrive. People expect you to bring the team that selected you back to relevance and hopefully, and to deliver a championship to their respective city. LeBron exceeded everyone’s expectations, even his own.

LeBron is now in his 19th NBA season and even at the age of 37, he is shattering records and playing at an elite level. Let me take the time to tell you about the accomplishments that he has achieved in the 2021-22 NBA Season thus far and will continue to achieve in the coming years.

LeBron is 1st all-time in Overtime career points and is one of only two players in NBA history to score 20k points, 5k assists, and 2k 3-pointers. He is the youngest player ever to reach 36,000 career points. He is 4th all-time in free throws made in the regular season and is the first and only player in NBA history with 30k points, 10k rebounds, and 10k assists. LeBron passed Kareem Abdul Jabbar to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, including playoffs. He became the first player in NBA history to surpass 10k points, 10k rebounds, and 10k assists. He has surpassed 37,000 career points. Prior to this season, LeBron became the all-time leader in the NBA playoffs stats category. And the most amazing accomplishment that he has achieved this season is moving up to 2nd place on the all-time scoring list.

Be appreciative of LeBron James now. When he retires, you will be sad that you didn’t give him much credit when he was playing.

I know I will and millions of across the world will show LeBron the respect he truly deserves when he decides to retire.

He is a once-in-a-generation type of player and person.