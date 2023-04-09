Review: Morgan Wallen is Doing “One Thing at a Time”

Country artist Morgan Wallen just dropped a 36-song album titled “One Thing At A Time.” The album starts with a song called “Born With A Beer In My Hand” and ends with a song called “Dying Man.” Wallen said in an interview with Spotify, “[I] started the album with “Born With A Beer In My Hand”… Whenever I wrote it, I kinda had that idea… being born is kinda like the album was being born in a way…. Starting it with being born and ending it with “Dying Man” just made a lot of sense.”

Both songs discuss how he is trying to take responsibility for his past mistakes. In his previous album, he sang about breakups, and he seemed more angsty compared to this new album. He does sing a little bit about breakups in this song, but it seems more focused on the healing part.

Track List:

Born With A Beer In My Hand Last Night Everything I Love Man Made a Bar Ft. Eric Church Devil Don’t Know One Thing At A Time ’98 Braves Ain’t That Some I Wrote The Book Tennessee Numbers Hope That’s True Whiskey Friends Sunrise Keith Whitley In The Bible Ft. HARDY You Proof Thought You Should Know F150-50 Neon Star I Deserve A Drink Wine Into Water Me + All Your Reasons Tennessee Fan Money On Me Thinkin’ Bout Me Single Than She Was Days That End In Why Last Drive Down Main Me To Me Don’t Think Jesus 180 (Lifestyle) Had It Cowgirls Ft. ERNEST Good Girl Gone Missin’ Outlook Dying Man

Wallen also seems to be reconnecting with his religion, as in some of his songs, he talks about God. In the song “I Wrote The Book,” Wallen discusses his reconnection with the Bible. “Cause I was never too good at pickin’ up the one that lays by the lamp on the nightstand,” Wallen sings. These lyrics are about how a girl left him because he was not following his religion closely.

Also, in the song “In The Bible,” he sings, “Lord knows I’d be one hell of a disciple. If bein’ country was in the Bible,” as he feels closest to God when he is doing country things like driving backroads and being out by the river.

Most of this album is pop-country, but it also has a few slower pop-country songs that are different from what we are used to hearing from Wallen. Some examples of his more upbeat songs in this album are “Cowgirls,” “Last Night,” and “Thinkin Bout Me,” and some of the slower songs are “Man Made a Bar,” “Devil Don’t Know,” and “Keith Whitley.”

This album features some of Morgan Wallen’s friends such as Eric Church, HARDY, and ERNEST. Church, featured in “Man Made a Bar,” has helped Wallen write songs in the past, including “Sand In My Boots” and “Quittin’ Time” in his 2021 album “Dangerous: The Double Album” and “Whiskey Glasses” in his 2018 album “If I Know Me.” HARDY and ERNEST have also helped him write songs and are featured in many of Wallen’s songs. In this album, HARDY is featured in “In The Bible” and ERNEST in “Cowgirls.”

Overall, this album gives a country musical variety. Wallen is showing that he is taking blame for his past mistakes and is maturing. It is also strange to see a 36-song album from any artist. That said, the lyrics are well thought out and creative. He did an excellent job on this album.