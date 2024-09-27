The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

BVU Men’s Volleyball Club sets up for success

Carter Soyer and Madisen BetcherSeptember 27, 2024

Men’s volleyball has made its way to BVU. Sophomore Ashton Greenough and junior Kaleb Sander worked together to create the BVU Men’s Volleyball Club. Greenough and Sander have a burning passion for men’s volleyball and want to share it with the rest of the BVU campus.

Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  