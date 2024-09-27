Men’s volleyball has made its way to BVU. Sophomore Ashton Greenough and junior Kaleb Sander worked together to create the BVU Men’s Volleyball Club. Greenough and Sander have a burning passion for men’s volleyball and want to share it with the rest of the BVU campus.
BVU Men’s Volleyball Club sets up for success
Carter Soyer and Madisen Betcher • September 27, 2024
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a junior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can't wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!