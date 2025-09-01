The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Categories:

Hanover Village

Lauren McCoy, Jaxon Van Pelt, Zoe Etter, Carter Soyer, and Madisen BetcherSeptember 1, 2025

 

Betcher Hanover 2
Photograph by Madisen Betcher

A story from the Tack magazine 2025.

From a sewing room strewn with soft cloth to a barn full of worn saddles, the historic Hanover Village is a time capsule with a snapshot of life from the early 1900’s. In the historic town sits a blacksmith and a general store with clocks, mannequins, cigarettes, and toys all strewn around. It’s also home to a stable, along with a house lining the streets of the small museum. 

Students at BVU took a trip to experience the history that Hanover invites to explore and documented their experience.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Feature
Imposter syndrome
Imposter syndrome
Photograph by Lauren McCoy
The Cobblestone: Where old meets new
Dick Brown's service photo. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis.
Dick Brown: Grave of the fireflies
Bill Brinkman's service photo. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis.
Bill Brinkman: A boy of summer
Ruth Shively—BVU artist-in-residence
Ruth Shively—BVU artist-in-residence
The wreckage of Dick's plane. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis.
The newspaper purgatory: Where heroes stories reside
About the Contributors
Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 
Jaxon Van Pelt
Jaxon Van Pelt, Sports Editor
My name is Jaxon Van Pelt, and I am a senior at BVU. I am a Business and Digital Media double major. I am on the baseball team here at Buena Vista and I enjoy sports, video games, and movies. I also enjoy sports broadcasting and podcasting.
Carter Soyer
Carter Soyer, Co-Editor-in-Chief
Hello! My name is Carter Soyer, and I am a senior from Glidden, Iowa. I am majoring in Digital Media. Along with being involved in the Tack I am a part of SAB, BVTV, and KBVU. Telling stories elates me and I can’t wait to see what stories of BVU I uncover next. Thank you!  