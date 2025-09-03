A story from the Tack magazine 2025. Listen to the full audio story here.

They can see right through you.

Someone else should have this.

I don’t belong here.

Someone else deserves this.

I’m a fraud.

I’m terrible at everything.

Do you have these thoughts, too? If so, you may be experiencing something known as imposter syndrome.

According to a 2024 article by Crystal Raypole and reviewed Dr. Matthew Boland on Healthline.com, imposter syndrome, also known as “perceived fraudulence,” involves feelings of self-doubt and personal incompetence that persist despite your education, experience, and accomplishments.

Dr. Mindy Graham-Hinners, an Assistant Professor of Psychology at Central College, said, “[People who struggle with imposter syndrome] feel like they’re getting all of these accolades and all of these awards and all of this recognition when in actuality they don’t deserve it. And often times, they’ll say to me, ‘at some point, this is all going to crumble around me. Like at some point people are going to realize I am not who they think I am.’”

According to an academic literature review by A. Dana Ménard and Laura Chittle published in 2023 from BERA, multiple studies have shown that most undergraduate students who suffer from imposter syndrome are worse off in other areas of mental wellbeing as well.

No matter where someone may be in the world there is a chance imposter syndrome may find them. Even here on BVU’s campus, there are students, faculty, and staff who may be facing this foe inside their head.

Brandon Foster, BVU class of 24, said, “It’s [been] pretty continual or habitual for me over the past four or five years of college. Even when things have gone really well like a test or an opportunity comes my way that’s just perfect, being in that position is uncomfortable because I don’t feel like I’ve always deserved it. And even when I know I have its kind of hard to give myself that grace.”

While facing these challenges Foster has found ways in which he is able to cope with these feelings.

“It’s been an ongoing process for me. And in the beginning I would say there was little to no progress trying to overcome it. I see a therapist and she is super helpful and actually we met this week and talked about ways that [I] can give myself grace and kind of take those negative thoughts that are a part of me that we thinking are trying to help me in some way, but they don’t know how to,” said Foster.

Imposter syndrome won’t disappear overnight but with a good support system one can lessen the grip that it can have on them. According to a 2021 article by Ashley Abramson on apa.org, some tips for managing imposter syndrome include learning the facts about imposter syndrome, sharing your feelings with others, celebrating your successes, letting go of perfection, cultivating self-compassion, sharing your failures, and accepting the feeling exitance.

Here’s a reminder that you are good enough despite what your mind thinks.