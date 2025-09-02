The Cobblestone: Where old meets new

Gallery • 8 Photos Photograph by Lauren McCoy

A story from the Tack Magazine 2025.

Imagine it’s the 1930’s. The ballroom is in full swing with couples lining the dance floor while Louis Armstrong floods the room with music. Ladies’ dresses sway to the beat while waitresses make their way around the sides of the room, glasses clinking in the booths. You’ve entered Storm Lake’s Cobblestone Ballroom.

The Cobblestone first opened its doors in January 1929 and from then until the time of its closing in 1986 bands from near and far came to play. Under the leadership of Jerry Lawrence, the Cobblestone brought memories to patrons from communities near and far for decades.

Tragedy struck in 1945 when a fire broke out and burned part of the historic ballroom. This led to the removal of the false ceiling above the dance floor. However, the false ceiling wasn’t just for aesthetics. Above the dance floor there was a speakeasy that was allegedly used for gambling and other scandalous activities. In 1986, the owner of the Cobblestone made the difficult decision to lock the doors for good, which led to the Cobblestone lying dormant.

Kurt Paeper from Newell, Iowa frequented the Cobblestone and played in a band before its closing. “As I say the Cobblestone was the Cobblestone. It was like the frosting on the cake. You know that was kind of [our band’s] goal as being young teenagers from Newell and get to come over here and play for friends. It was a very big honor,” said Paeper.

After being vacant for over 30 years, in 2022, new owners Natalie Schumann and Jenn Hustedt stepped in with their husbands to begin renovations on The Cobblestone. ‘The Cobb’, as it is now known, is now a lively pizzeria and event space that draws on a rich history of music, dancing, and delectable dining. The official grand reopening of the Cobblestone Ballroom was October 2024 celebrating the occasion with a concert by The Senders, a former band that frequented the Cobblestone.

The crowd that night was packed with people, many with fond memories of inside the Cobblestone walls. After his extensive research and interviewing about the project to bring back an old building with new life, Cobblestone documentarian Jerry Johnson said, “Everyone has a story about the Cobblestone.”