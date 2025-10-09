The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

BVU football using summer growth and looking ahead

Jacob Kriewald, StaffOctober 9, 2025
54757178163_e6683f3736_o
Running back Meven Obregon (28) takes the handoff from quarter back Zy Gravitt (6) during BVU's fall scrimmage against Grinnell College on Aug. 30, 2025.

The BVU football team began practicing on Aug. 15 to prepare for their upcoming season. After 15 days of practicing the BVU football team hosted a scrimmage against Grinnell College. Though no score was kept, the Beavers played a great game and showed their growth over the summer. Since the late summer scrimmage, the Beavers have started their season.

As of Oct. 9 the Beavers sit at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference. Their next game will be home against Luther College who sits at 0-5. The Beavers look ahead to gain their first conference win of the season.

 

 

