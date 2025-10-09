BVU football using summer growth and looking ahead

The BVU football team began practicing on Aug. 15 to prepare for their upcoming season. After 15 days of practicing the BVU football team hosted a scrimmage against Grinnell College. Though no score was kept, the Beavers played a great game and showed their growth over the summer. Since the late summer scrimmage, the Beavers have started their season.
As of Oct. 9 the Beavers sit at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference. Their next game will be home against Luther College who sits at 0-5. The Beavers look ahead to gain their first conference win of the season.