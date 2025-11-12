Senior night hero: Fisher’s defensive touchdown

Tre Fisher’s college football journey hasn’t been a straight line. Starting as an offensive player, transferring schools, and adjusting to new teams, he’s faced plenty of challenges. But this season, he found his place on defense and on Nov. 8, senior night, all that perseverance paid off in spectacular fashion.

Against Nebraska Wesleyan, Fisher intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for his first career touchdown, a pick-six that electrified the crowd and highlighted his growth as a defensive playmaker. “When I caught it, I kind of knew I was gone,” Fisher said. “Honestly, it happened really fast… right place, right time.”

The interception capped a season of hard work. Fisher recorded 12 solo tackles, nine assists, two interceptions, and six passes defended through nine games. Though he began his college career on offense, his understanding of offensive schemes has helped him anticipate plays and make key defensive contributions.

Fisher said his journey shaped both his game and his mindset. “Transferring schools and switching positions showed what kind of person I am. I’m driven to work hard and focus on what I need to get done. If I’m not able to do that on one side of the ball, I can do it on the other,” he said.

Senior night added extra meaning to the milestone. “It’s a monumental moment for a lot of people,” Fisher said. “Being able to contribute to the game and help create memories for the other seniors… that was huge for me.”

Quarterbacks Coach Austin Smith, who also switched from quarterback to safety, praised Fisher’s growth and mentality. “What impressed me most was just his want to do it,” Smith said. “He’s got a tremendous love for the game, and his mentality and demeanor really fit him more on defense. Seeing him flourish this year has been exciting.”

Smith reflected on the pick-six. “It was a huge moment for him and the team. Tre’s hard work over his career, switching sides of the football, and commitment to the program made that play possible,” he said. “The team rallied around him, and it gave us momentum when we needed it. That kind of leadership and effort inspires everyone on the field.”

Smith also highlighted the challenges Fisher overcame. “Offense is more skill-oriented, trying not to get hit. Defense is all about hitting somebody and that’s a mentality thing,” he said. “Tre did a tremendous job buying into the program, finding ways to impact the team, and doing it with the right attitude. His journey has allowed the defense to adopt that same energy and determination.”

Looking back on his career, Fisher said the milestone represents the payoff of perseverance. “When I played my first college game, I wasn’t sure I could compete at a high level. Now, after hard work and dedication, moments like this feel surreal. It shows what commitment can do.”

As the season winds down, Tre Fisher’s story is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and leadership. For a senior who has overcome challenges on and off the field, the pick-six may be the perfect capstone or the start of a lasting defensive legacy. His journey serves as a reminder that dedication, hard work, and perseverance can turn obstacles into unforgettable moments.