Categories:

Senior night hero: Fisher’s defensive touchdown

Byline photo of Aydan Guenther
Aydan Guenther, Sports Editor
November 12, 2025
Senior night hero: Fisher’s defensive touchdown

Tre Fisher’s college football journey hasn’t been a straight line. Starting as an offensive player, transferring schools, and adjusting to new teams, he’s faced plenty of challenges. But this season, he found his place on defense and on Nov. 8, senior night, all that perseverance paid off in spectacular fashion.

Against Nebraska Wesleyan, Fisher intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for his first career touchdown, a pick-six that electrified the crowd and highlighted his growth as a defensive playmaker. “When I caught it, I kind of knew I was gone,” Fisher said. “Honestly, it happened really fast… right place, right time.”

The interception capped a season of hard work. Fisher recorded 12 solo tackles, nine assists, two interceptions, and six passes defended through nine games. Though he began his college career on offense, his understanding of offensive schemes has helped him anticipate plays and make key defensive contributions.

Fisher during the Nov. 8 game against Nebraska Wesleyan.

Fisher said his journey shaped both his game and his mindset. “Transferring schools and switching positions showed what kind of person I am. I’m driven to work hard and focus on what I need to get done. If I’m not able to do that on one side of the ball, I can do it on the other,” he said.

Senior night added extra meaning to the milestone. “It’s a monumental moment for a lot of people,” Fisher said. “Being able to contribute to the game and help create memories for the other seniors… that was huge for me.”

Quarterbacks Coach Austin Smith, who also switched from quarterback to safety, praised Fisher’s growth and mentality. “What impressed me most was just his want to do it,” Smith said. “He’s got a tremendous love for the game, and his mentality and demeanor really fit him more on defense. Seeing him flourish this year has been exciting.”

Fisher smiles at the camera.

Smith reflected on the pick-six. “It was a huge moment for him and the team. Tre’s hard work over his career, switching sides of the football, and commitment to the program made that play possible,” he said. “The team rallied around him, and it gave us momentum when we needed it. That kind of leadership and effort inspires everyone on the field.”

Smith also highlighted the challenges Fisher overcame. “Offense is more skill-oriented, trying not to get hit. Defense is all about hitting somebody and that’s a mentality thing,” he said. “Tre did a tremendous job buying into the program, finding ways to impact the team, and doing it with the right attitude. His journey has allowed the defense to adopt that same energy and determination.”

Looking back on his career, Fisher said the milestone represents the payoff of perseverance. “When I played my first college game, I wasn’t sure I could compete at a high level. Now, after hard work and dedication, moments like this feel surreal. It shows what commitment can do.”

As the season winds down, Tre Fisher’s story is a testament to resilience, adaptability, and leadership. For a senior who has overcome challenges on and off the field, the pick-six may be the perfect capstone or the start of a lasting defensive legacy. His journey serves as a reminder that dedication, hard work, and perseverance can turn obstacles into unforgettable moments.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Feature
They were there
They were there
Disney, Buddhist monks and business: The Sam Wilson story
Disney, Buddhist monks and business: The Sam Wilson story
Community journalism: Storytelling that endures
Community journalism: Storytelling that endures
Conversations with educators
Conversations with educators
New Guinea Campaign. Photo provided by Phoebe Feis.
The ghosts still linger: Remembering the fallen
Imposter syndrome
Imposter syndrome
More in Sports
BVU men’s soccer vs University of Dubuque
BVU men’s soccer vs University of Dubuque
Wide receiver Dolan Pospichal (7) reaches for the end zone after matching the catch.
BVU football using summer growth and looking ahead
Runner makes it on base
Buena Vista softball vs Nebraska Wesleyan
A BVU player slides home
Buena Vista baseball vs Hamline University
Shultz makes an attempt at the 2025 NCAA division III indoor track and field championships. Photo provided by Ryan Tezak of d3photography.com.
Shultz breaks pole vault record, eyes future achievements 
Racers making the second turn on the track.
BVU track and field host Dennis Young Classic