Student Body votes for Student Senate Executive Board

Filed under News

The Student Senate Executive Board has been determined based on the elections that took place March 10-16. The Board includes Rosalind Russel as Student Body President, Jacob Staudt as Vice President, Rosalind Macho as Treasurer, and Kathia Puls as Secretary. The Board will swear in to their positions on May 18, 2017.

Rosalind “Rosie” Russel is a third-year student studying Interdisciplinary Sustainable Development along with a Business minor.

Jacob “Jake” Staudt will take his place as Vice President. Staudt is a third-year student studying Biology with a Chemistry minor and currently serves as the Treasurer of Student Senate.

Staudt explains why he is excited for his new role in Senate. “I’m excited for the exec board next year on Senate because overall as a Senate, we are losing a lot of great senators, but it gives us a chance to really change how Senate is perceived on campus with fresh faces.”

When asked about his goals for next year, he talks about wanting to achieve more physical goals. “I hope to reach for more physical goals this next year. Most of our work on Senate has been more policy based, and I hope that we can actually get our hands dirty, get some work done, and have something that we can show the student body.”

Rosalind Macho and Kathia “Katie” Puls are both currently serving as At-Large Senators. Macho will serve as the Treasurer and Puls as the Secretary for next year’s Student Senate. Macho is a first-year, Political Science major. Puls is a second-year student studying Psychology with a concentration in Human Resource.

Puls describes her excitement to be on the Senate board. “I am excited to serve on exec board next year because I believe we will accomplish important tasks for the student body and with the new president I believe we will bring more harmony within the student body. I hope to accomplish bringing the student body closer and more involved on campus.”

If you’re interested in being part of Student Senate, please email Elisabeth Niebuhr at [email protected] to be placed on the At-Large ballot. Anyone who is a full time student, has at least a 2.0 CGPA, and loves BVU can be a Senator! Deadline to be placed on the ballot is April 13.