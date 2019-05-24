The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

BVU’s Coaching Carousel: The Challenges of Building a Successful Program

Tanner Frost, Elijah Zaiger, and Timothy Jeffries
May 24, 2019
Filed under Multimedia, News

The effects of coaching turnover rates can be potentially damaging to a university’s sports program.  Three students explore the different programs at Buena Vista University to figure out how BVU coaches are trying to build their teams.

Tanner Frost, Sports Editor
