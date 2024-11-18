BVU renames Edson Hall to Victory Edson Hall in memorial of the BVU students who didn’t come back from the wars they fought. Dr. Bill Feis, a professor of history at BVU speaks on the importance and history of the Hall and the name change.
Categories:
Veterans Day – The importance of remembrance
November 18, 2024
0
More to Discover
About the Contributor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories!