The Tack Online
The Tack Online
Veterans Day – The importance of remembrance

Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
November 18, 2024

BVU renames Edson Hall to Victory Edson Hall in memorial of the BVU students who didn’t come back from the wars they fought. Dr. Bill Feis, a professor of history at BVU speaks on the importance and history of the Hall and the name change.

Lauren McCoy
Lauren McCoy, Graphics Editor
Hi, I’m Lauren McCoy, I’m a senior from Kansas City. I’m a digital media major, graphic design minor, and I stand by my passion for design and presentation. I’m always busy, but there’s always time to tell some good stories! 