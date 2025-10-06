Printing at BVU goes Cloud-Based

The way students and faculty print at Buena Vista University has evolved for the 2025 academic year. In the past, students used their school-issued ID cards to print and spent money from a printing balance.

Gary Kron, IT Service Desk Manager BVU, shared what has changed with printing on campus: “The new system we are using is Microsoft Universal Print. It’s a cloud-based service instead of having physical servers for our printing need.” According to Kron, the difference between the new cloud-based system compared to the old physical system is that “with the physical servers, typically they have to be replaced every five years so that cost the university quite a bit of money every five years to replace print servers… We were also paying a subscription to a service called paper cut and we no longer need that subscription service either. Where the Microsoft Universal Print does have a cost to it, it’s not nearly as much as having the physicals.” At the beginning of the semester, 2-fix sent out emails with instructions on how to get set up with the new printing system. Kron explained that now, instead of scanning your ID, you scan a barcode on the printer with the Microsoft Copilot app to release the print job.

The printing system changed for a variety of reasons that Kron explained. “It’s advancing technology…before they would have to download the papercut service and find the printers, now they don’t have to physically download anything on their computers. Yes, we are asking for an app on the phone but nothing on the computers except for a cloud printer. It simplifies printing and makes it easier for the IT department to ensure that printing is working, and we don’t run the risk of a server going down and not being able to print,” said Kron. He also explained that with the cloud-based service users do not have to be on the school Wi-Fi to print.

An important consideration with campus changes is how they can benefit students and faculty. Kron explained that students no longer have to pay for printing. Also, printing can now be done from anywhere, school Wi-Fi isn’t required. This can be helpful for students doing homework at home over the weekend, or for staff and faculty working remotely. Kron acknowledged a potential drawback to the new system.

“We understand that not everybody wants an app on their phone, we are perfectly aware of that. We do offer for our faculty and staff direct printers. There is one direct printer for students as well on campus so if they don’t want the app on their phone, we can still get them set up to print on campus.”

Jacques Ngabo, a senior computer science major and student technical assistant in, also shared his thoughts on the new printing system. “I like the setup process for this new printing because it’s faster, there’s not a lot of steps,” he said. Ngabo added that it is now free for students. “Also, I do prefer having to print using my phone because with an ID card you can easily lose an ID card… but you always have your phone on you.”

Ngabo said the most asked questions at the desk are about how to print on the new system. Although an email was sent, many students and faculty members are adjusting to the change.

As Kron mentioned, BVU is advancing its technology, and printing is one aspect of that effort. It is still early in the year, but as the semester goes on, students and faculty may see the difference in the new streamlined system and become well-adjusted to the new change.