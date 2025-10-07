BVU opens new athletic performance facility

In August 2025, BVU wrapped up construction on its new athletic performance facility. This addition to campus broke ground in May 2024 and is phase one of the “Building Champions” campaign. The project consists of a $10 million dollar budget, with $2.5 million going towards an endowment.

The $2.5 million dollar endowment is intended to be used for renovations and projects. Amy Maier, Director of Athletics, talked about their plans for this money which includes new locker rooms for all athletic teams later down the road.

Phase one of the “Building Champions” campaign was the new athletic performance facility, which replaced the weight room that previously housed all BVU athletes. The new addition is now larger than the previous facility and features brand-new and upgraded equipment.

“The previous weight room could fit 40 athletes comfortably with 10 racks,” Shane Maier, Director of Athletic Performance, said. “This new weight room can house 60 plus athletes which makes group lifts more manageable for larger teams.”

The next phase of the campaign is the construction of a new locker room and a new wrestling facility. The new wrestling room will be moved to the area that was home to the previous weight room.

“There will be three mats in that space and then on either side of those mats there will be an entry way with seating and space for the athletic training staff,” Amy Maier said. “They’ll have exercise bikes, dumbbells, medicine balls, and all the different things that wrestlers use.”

Phase two also includes a new football locker room, designed to house the full team in one space.

“Currently, football is taking up two separate locker rooms,” Maier said. “So trying to get the biggest team out and free up those two locker rooms for the rest of our teams, the locker rooms are certainly a challenge within our space for how many teams we have.”

The new locker rooms will have a common area for athletes to relax, with TVs, couches, and full lockers for each athlete providing more room.

Phase three of the campaign will involve more renovations rather than new construction.

Siebens Fieldhouse, built in 2001, will undergo significant updates starting at the end of the 2025-26 school year. Amy Maier described the project as “more of a facelift” rather than a full reconstruction.

This will include “resurfacing the track and the surface, painting, rebranding, new curtains, and scoreboard” Maier said. The project is expected to be completed by August 2026.