Something in the air: BVU clears out after gas leak

Carter Soyer, Fernanda Japa, Madison Savick, and Elisa Angeles EspinozaNovember 11, 2025

A gas leak near the intersection of W. Fourth Street and Grand Avenue on the Buena Vista University campus forced students, faculty and staff to evacuate campus Tuesday afternoon and led to classes being canceled for the rest of the day.  

An emergency text message was sent to the BVU community at 12:14 p.m., alerting students to evacuate campus on foot and avoid starting vehicles. A follow-up alert was sent shortly after with additional safety information and updates from campus security. 

The following buildings were listed as safe to shelter inside of: Pierce-White, Social Sciences and Arts building, Science Center, Apartments, Lage, the Fieldhouse and the suites. 

Three minutes later another message was sent out notifying community members that Lage, the suites and the apartments were no longer safe.

Avery Bryant, a senior at BVU, was one of many students who took shelter in the Science Center, one of the cleared buildings.

Dr. Jamii Claiborne, Vice President of Student Success, praised the response of students.

The gas leak was allegedly caused by a hit to the pipe while work was being done by an electrical contractor, according to a Storm Lake Fire Department respondent.  

Heidi Manning, Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, told the Tack repairs to the gas pipe “will take a couple of hours.”

At 2:51 p.m., an emergency update was sent out notifying community members that the gas leak had been fixed. Vehicles may be used once again, and campus activities will resume as scheduled.  

All campus buildings are open except Swope Hall which will remain closed for the time being. The university said they will notify students once food services are available.  

 

