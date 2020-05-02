Click Here: Buenafication Day 2020 Interactive Multimedia Story

Bueanfication Day was a little different this year, but COVID-19 was not about to stop it from happening altogether. Buena Vista University’s motto “Education for Service” drove faculty, staff, and students to get creative. Click the link above to see how Beavers across the country celebrated this BVU tradition.

*This story was a collaborative effort by members from the BVU chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists.