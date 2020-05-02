Buenafication Day 2020
May 2, 2020
Click Here: Buenafication Day 2020 Interactive Multimedia Story
Bueanfication Day was a little different this year, but COVID-19 was not about to stop it from happening altogether. Buena Vista University’s motto “Education for Service” drove faculty, staff, and students to get creative. Click the link above to see how Beavers across the country celebrated this BVU tradition.
*This story was a collaborative effort by members from the BVU chapter of the Society for Collegiate Journalists.
Hey everyone! I’m Olivia, and I major in Digital Media with a minor in English and Political Journalism. I’m Senior Editor of The Tack, which means...
Hello! My name is Ella Wiebusch, and I am one of the Editors-in-Chief for The Tack. I am a senior at Buena Vista University, majoring in Digital Media...
I’m Guy Tannenbaum, a senior Digital Media major from Las Vegas, NV. I currently serve as the News Director at BVTV and KBVU, President of the Society...
Hello! My name is Autumn McClain and I am the News Editor of The Tack! I am a sophomore double majoring in Graphic Design & Digital Media from Sioux...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.