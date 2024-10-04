BVU men’s soccer vs. Wisconsin-Stout

On September 21, 2024, the BVU men’s soccer team hosted the University of Wisconsin-Stout. In addition to the match, senior night took place celebrating the hard work and dedication of the BVU men’s soccer seniors. Under the stadium lights BVU was able to pull off a 2-0 victory.

It was a back and forth battle from the get go until BVU junior Jacob Kirchner scored a goal for the Beavers late in the first half. Not only was it the first goal of the match for the Beavers, but it was also Kirchner’s first goal of the season.

During half time the seniors were celebrated with their families by their sides. Evan Edwards, a member of the class of 2025, was remembered during halftime. Spring of Evan’s freshman year he passed away due to injuries in a car crash on February 25, 2022.

Evan’s parents, John and Marsha Edwards walk onto the field accompanied by Evan’s girlfriend Ainsley Rutledge, who carried out Evan’s Jersey. Teammates present a trophy in honor of Evan to his family along with a personal gift bringing the halftime to a close.

BVU went on to score another goal in the middle of the second half by junior Kade Stover. Stover’s goal put BVU head 2-0 and was his first goal of the season as well.

The win moves the Beaver’s to 6-2 on the season. The last time the Beaver’s had six or more wins in a season was in 2011 when they finished with a 6-11 record.