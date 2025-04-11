The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
The Student News Site of Buena Vista University

The Tack Online
Categories:

The lost right in the first amendment

Nick Hiney, ContributorApril 11, 2025
Dylan Foote

Speech, religion, assembly, petition, and press. Whether you knew all of those or not, these are the five freedoms protected under the First Amendment. Penn Today conducted a study that showed that only 9% of people knew that the right to petition was protected under the first amendment, with the freedom of press being the next lowest at 28%. This is a big problem because it means that many Americans aren’t fully aware of their protected rights under the constitution. This can lead to less civic engagement, a chilling effect because people don’t know what is protected or not, less trust in the system, and more. After hearing this, I was curious what BVU students knew.  

I conducted research on campus, with the intent of seeing how many rights people knew under the First Amendment. I asked 20 people to name the five rights protected under the First Amendment, and the results are as follows: 19/20 (95%) of people named the freedom of speech, 13/20 (45%) named the freedom of religion, 9/20 (45%) named the right to petition, 8/20 (40%) named the right to assemble, and a staggeringly low 5/20 (25%) named the freedom of press. After receiving these results, there was obviously an outlier. The freedom of press was the least known of the five freedoms. 

Freedom of press states that the press can publish whatever they please without government censorship, even if it goes against or criticizes the government or public officials. It includes all kinds of media including print, broadcast, digital media, etc. This protects all journalists and allows them to investigate and report on whatever they so choose, keeping those with power in check. There are some limitations for journalists however; it does not protect libel, invasion of privacy, or anything that poses a clear threat to national security. The press can also not incite violence, commit crimes while reporting, or knowingly spread misinformation.  

Americans are struggling to remember some of our basic rights, without that knowledge one can’t be as civically engaged as possible.  

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in Opinion
The importance of the freedom of the press
The importance of the freedom of the press
Blurred lines: Religion and public schools
Blurred lines: Religion and public schools
Roses are red: Is Valentine's Day dead?
Roses are red: Is Valentine's Day dead?
Fact checking flees the scene: In pursuit of the truth
Fact checking flees the scene: In pursuit of the truth
4B or not 4B: An analysis of the 4B movement
4B or not 4B: An analysis of the 4B movement
Parameters of the mission: Finals season
Parameters of the mission: Finals season
About the Contributor
Dylan Foote
Dylan Foote, Graphics Editor
Hello! I’m Dylan Foote, the Graphics Editor for The Tack. I’m in my fourth year here at Buena Vista University working on double-majoring in Graphic Design and Studio Art with a minor in Animation. Being from Council Bluffs, IA, I am more at home in metropolitan areas, especially when it comes to inspiration for media. I have a deep interest in multimedia projects, reflecting my versatility among visual and audible mediums.