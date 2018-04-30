BVU Community Meets New Head Coach Basketball Coach

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

This past Tuesday, April 24, both the Buena Vista and Storm Lake communities finally got their chance to meet the new Men’s Basketball Head Coach Todd Lorensen as BVU hosted a “Meet and Greet,” which began with a reception at 5:00.

The event took place in the Dows Conference Center inside Siebens Forum in BVU.

With the relaxed setting and a cash bar plus refreshments for the crowd, attendees shook Head Coach Lorensen’s hand as he introduced himself to Beaver fans and supporters.

Lorensen felt it was appropriate to be front and center to welcome everyone to the event, and was excited to meet the community.

“It was a good way to meet a lot of people from BVU and the community in a short amount of time. It will be good for all of us to put a face with a name and a voice with a face,” says Lorensen.

After the social concluded at 5:30, Athletic Director Jack Denholm welcomed the crowd to the event and gave a short speech about Buena Vista University and its future in the basketball program.

Denholm also gave insight into the search process for a new head coach, and how Lorensen fit the bill. He gave more information on Lorensen and his background as the head coach at Southwestern Community College in Creston, Iowa, as well.

Lorensen then took the podium for a four-minute speech himself, covering his experiences and why he felt that Buena Vista was the right fit for him.

After the speech concluded, Lorensen made sure to meet with any other people he had not gotten the chance to chat with yet, and finished the night with another social.

The event concluded around 6:00 after most of the attendees had gone on their way.

Lorensen was pleased with the outcome of the event, and felt that the meet and greet was a great opportunity for not only him, but the people of Buena Vista as well.

“The evening just reinforced what attracted me to BVU. There are great people here who genuinely care about others in the community,” says Lorensen.

Photos by Allie Hartman