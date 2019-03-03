Who’s Who in Beaver Sports: Emily Hoesing

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emily Hoesing is one of many juniors at Buena Vista University, but she’s one of few school record holders.

An Art Education major from Sioux City, Hoesing is a three-sport athlete, participating in Track and Field, Women’s Cross Country and Tennis.

Her performances in Track and Field have made Hoesing’s name well known across Storm Lake and the American Rivers Conference. This season alone, she has broken four school records, one of them her own.

In last year’s 2017-2018 Indoor Track season, Emily ran an 11 minute, 54 second 3K, a 20 minute 43 second 5K, and a 6 minute 4 second mile. With hard work and dedication this season, she dropped these significantly, smashing a trio of 25-year standing school records with a 10:53.51 3k, an 18.41.92 5k, and a 5:27.41 mile. This past weekend, she continued her streak and beat her own 5k record at the Wartburg Last Chance Meet, running a time of 18:34.41.

“She made huge strides and we are super excited to see how she competes in the outdoor season,” says Assistant Cross Country/Track and Field Coach Cameron Ruppe.

Ironically, Hoesing had never competed in track until she arrived at Buena Vista.

“I first fell in love with cross country my senior year of high school when I ran a cross country race for the very first time. I thought the race was exciting and all I wanted to do was to get faster from there.” says Hoesing.

Hoesing clearly has ample athletic ability. However, it’s her mental game that continues to impress the BV coaching staff.

According to Ruppe, Hoesing’s coachability and willingness to do whatever is asked of her is the reason she excels in her athletic achievements. Ruppe believes her dedication and mental and physical strength are both beneficial and contagious to the rest of the team.

“Our expectations for Emily were to take over the BVU record board. We knew she had some great potential to make a statement in the history books this year and she has certainly not disappointed,” says Head Cross Country/Track and Field Coach Colt Slack.

Both Coach Slack and Coach Ruppe are delighted to have a great athlete as well as a model teammate in Hoesing. Each coach has high hopes for Hoesing to continue this record-breaking trend in the outdoor season.

Hoesing reciprocates the positive feelings for her coaches as they have pushed her to be her best. Role models and positive coaching have proven to be inspiring for Hoesing.

“My biggest influence is Coach Ruppe and Coach Slack. They had confidence in my abilities and pushed me to make huge improvements,” says Hoesing.

The Buena Vista outdoor season will begin on March 30 at home with the BVU Outdoor Invite.